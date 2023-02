Tech Company 2Performant Sees 36% Increase in Revenue to RON35.1M in 2022

Tech Company 2Performant Sees 36% Increase in Revenue to RON35.1M in 2022. Technology company 2Performant (2P.RO) posted RON35.1 million revenue in 2022, an increase of 36% year-on-year and RON258,000 net profit, instead of a RON700,000 loss. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]