15 startups were accepted into Advancing AI #3, an accelerator program organized by Techcelerator and Google for South Eastern European founders developing products using Artificial Intelligence.

15 participating startups, eight of which are from Romania High-performing startups will enter directly into Investment Readiness programs to access investment quickly Techcelerator and Google for Startups have selected 15 startups out of 114 registered for Advancing AI #3, an accelerator (...)