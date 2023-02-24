President Iohannis: Romania supports enlarging the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

President Iohannis: Romania supports enlarging the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. President Klaus Iohannis on Friday welcomed European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, showing that Romania supports enlarging the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, and voicing hope that in the future Ukraine and the Moldova will join it. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]