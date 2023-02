Sipex Company Ends 2022 with 12.5% Growth in Revenue to RON291M

Sipex Company Ends 2022 with 12.5% Growth in Revenue to RON291M. Construction material distributor Sipex Company (SPX.RO) ended 2022 with RON291 million revenue, an increase of 12.5% and RON20.1 million profit, 25% higher than in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]