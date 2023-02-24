Glovo Romania study: 4 out of 10 HoReCa and retail SMEs state that they are not prepared for global crises



Glovo conducted a market research with 304 respondents, decision makers in SMEs from the restaurant and retail industries in Romania 30% of the companies that participated in the study believe that their business is in survival mode About 40% of entrepreneurs believe that their businesses are (...)