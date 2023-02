Romanian High Court sends 1989 Revolution case to Court of Appeal

Romanian High Court sends 1989 Revolution case to Court of Appeal. Romania’s High Court (ICCJ) decided to send the so-called 1989 Revolution case to the Court of Appeal on February 24, as it ruled it does not have jurisdiction over the case, Wall-street.ro reported. This is only the latest transfer of the file involving former President Ion Iliescu – allegedly (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]