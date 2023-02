Transelectrica Hits RON530M Net Profit in 2022, from RON450,000 in 2021

Transelectrica Hits RON530M Net Profit in 2022, from RON450,000 in 2021. Transelectrica (TEL.RO), the operator of the national energy transmission system, in 2022 registered RON529 million net profit, compared with RON450,000 in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]