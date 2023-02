CEC Bank 2022 Net Profit Rises 22% To RON447M YOY

CEC Bank 2022 Net Profit Rises 22% To RON447M YOY. Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank reported an estimated, unaudited net profit of RON 446.8 million for 2022, up 22% compared to 2021. This is the fourth consecutive year of solid profits, growth and market share consolidation for CEC (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]