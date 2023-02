Q4/2022, Best Quarter Ever for Sphera Franchise Group

Q4/2022, Best Quarter Ever for Sphera Franchise Group. Sphera Franchise Group, the operator of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands in Romania, ended Q4/2022 with RON370 million sales, up 36% from the year-earlier period, while net profit hit RON23.4 million, from RON0.7 million losses in Q4/2021. The last quarter of 2022 was the best in the