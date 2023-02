Aquila Ends 2022 with RON85M Net Profit, Up 20%, RON2.2B Revenues, Up 15% YOY

Aquila Ends 2022 with RON85M Net Profit, Up 20%, RON2.2B Revenues, Up 15% YOY. Aquila Part Prod, the largest player on Romania’s consumer goods market, ended 2022 with RON2.21 billion revenues, up 15% on the year, while its net profit rose by 20% to RON85 million, the best result since the company’s creation. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]