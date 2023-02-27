(P) Financial Curriculum at Cambridge School of Bucharest: Promoting Entrepreneurship and preparing students for their future



(P) Financial Curriculum at Cambridge School of Bucharest: Promoting Entrepreneurship and preparing students for their future.

Understanding how to budget, save and invest are essential and valuable skills that young people can use both personally and professionally once they leave school. By equipping students with the necessary knowledge and abilities early on, they will be better prepared to address their financial (...)