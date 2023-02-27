George Enescu Festival 2023: Over 4,000 tickets sold in 25 minutes, nine concerts sold out

George Enescu Festival 2023: Over 4,000 tickets sold in 25 minutes, nine concerts sold out. The 2023 edition of the George Enescu International Festival, the largest classical music event in Romania, has recorded record ticket sales. Over 1,400 tickets were sold in just 10 minutes and 4,433 in the first 25 minutes, the organizers said. Moreover, nine concerts, such as those of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]