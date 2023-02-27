Romanian restaurant operator Sphera Franchise Group posts 32% higher sales and 71% higher net profit in 2022
Feb 27, 2023
Sphera Franchise Group (“Sphera”), the largest group in the food service industry in Romania, closed 2022 with RON 1.3 billion in consolidated restaurant sales, a 32% increase compared to 2021, the highest level ever achieved by the Group. Due to efficient cost management, increase in (...)
