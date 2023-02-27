Romanian restaurant operator Sphera Franchise Group posts 32% higher sales and 71% higher net profit in 2022

Romanian restaurant operator Sphera Franchise Group posts 32% higher sales and 71% higher net profit in 2022. Sphera Franchise Group (“Sphera”), the largest group in the food service industry in Romania, closed 2022 with RON 1.3 billion in consolidated restaurant sales, a 32% increase compared to 2021, the highest level ever achieved by the Group. Due to efficient cost management, increase in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]