DSV Road Analysis: Forecasts in the transportation industry in 2023

DSV Road Analysis: Forecasts in the transportation industry in 2023. The market continues to grow, and Romania becomes a key point on the map of international transport DSV Road, the third largest freight transport company in Romania and Europe, estimates that the freight transportation market in Romania will continue to grow in 2023, but not at the level of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]