Romanian film awarded FIPRESCI prize at Berlin Film Festival 2023

Romanian film awarded FIPRESCI prize at Berlin Film Festival 2023. Between revolutions/Intre revolutii, the film of Romanian director Vlad Petri, was awarded the FIPRESCI prize in the Forum section of the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival - Berlinale. Composed entirely from archive material and mirroring the lives and destinies of two women, one Iranian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]