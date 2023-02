CTP And Enel X Romania Install 1.5 MW Photovoltaic Power Plant At CTPark Bucharest Industrial Park

CTP And Enel X Romania Install 1.5 MW Photovoltaic Power Plant At CTPark Bucharest Industrial Park. CTP, the largest owner and developer of industrial and logistics space in Romania, continues its investments in green energy by installing a 1.5 MW photovoltaic power plant at the CTPark Bucharest industrial park in western Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]