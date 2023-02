Rödl & Partner Romania Leases Over 1,000 Sqm Of Office Space In Globalworth's Gara Herastrau Office Building

Rödl & Partner Romania Leases Over 1,000 Sqm Of Office Space In Globalworth's Gara Herastrau Office Building. Globalworth, the largest office market investor in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), said it signed a lease contract for a period of over seven years with Rödl & Partner Romania, an international multidisciplinary consulting firm. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]