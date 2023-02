Millenium Insurance Broker Makes Its Debut On AeRO Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange

Millenium Insurance Broker Makes Its Debut On AeRO Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange. Millenium Insurance Broker (MIB), an insurance broker with 25 years of experience in the Romanian market, is making its debut on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday (Feb 27). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]