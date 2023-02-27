 
February 27, 2023

Reformist opposition party USR aims to create alternative coalition for 2024
Feb 27, 2023

Cătălin Drulă, president of the reformist opposition party Save Romania Union (USR), recently stated in an interview with Presshub.ro that it is his party’s intention to create an alternative to the ruling coalition by joining with “compatible forces,” such as liberal defectors Forța Dreptei (Force (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bittnet gets ASF greenlight for trading its bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange IT group Bittnet (BNET.RO) has notified investors about having received the financial instruments registration certificate and the Financial Supervisory Authority’s decision to approve the prospectus for admission to trading for BNET26E (...)

Transport Trade Services Reports 168% Surge In Consolidated Profit To RON178M At End-2022 Danube transport company Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) has announced a net profit at group level of RON178.1 million in 2022, higher by 167.7% versus the profit reported in 2021, as per the company’s preliminary financial (...)

Artoil Expects 10% Growth in Revenue in 2023 Timisoara-based fuel supplier Artoil, owned by Alexandra and Alex Bunceanu, expects revenue to grow 10% this year compared with 2022, when it stood at RON1.14 billion (EUR231.2 million).

Wizz Air Suspends All Flights From/To Chisinau As Of March 14 Wizz Air announced on Tuesday (Feb 27) that it would suspend all flights from and to Chisinau, the capital city of the Republic of Moldova, starting March 14, 2023.

Conpet Ends 2022 with 25% Growth in Profit Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO), a state-run crude oil transporter, ended 2022 with RON64.7 million net profit, up 24.6% compared with 2021, while revenue stood at RON472.2 million, 14.4% higher, according to the unaudited preliminary annual financial (...)

Finance Ministry Raises RON439M From Banks On Feb 27 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON439.2 million on Monday (February 27) selling bonds maturing in November 2025, at an annual average yield of 7.23%.

Calzedonia Group To Open Three Stores In Palas Iasi Mixed-Use Complex Italy’s Calzedonia Group, one of the world’s leading fashion retailers, will be opening three stores under the brands Calzedonia, Intimissimi and Intimissimi UOMO, within the Palas Iasi mixed-use complex developed by IULIUS Group.

 


