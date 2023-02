Comelf Bistrita Posts 3% Decline in Net Profit to RON4.1M in 2022

Comelf Bistrita Posts 3% Decline in Net Profit to RON4.1M in 2022. Industrial material manufacturer Comelf Bistrita (CMF.RO) posted RON4.1 million net profit in 2022, down from the RON4.3 million of 2021, which means a decline of 3.3%, ZF has calculated from the company’s annual financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]