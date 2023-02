Antibiotice Iasi Ends 2022 With RON38.5M Net Profit, Up 29% YoY

Romanian pharmaceutical manufacturer Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) said in a stock market report on Monday (Feb 27) that it ended 2022 with a net profit of RON38.5 million in 2022. up 28.6% versus 2021, as per the company's preliminary financial