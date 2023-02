Rödl & Partner joins the Globalworth community

Rödl & Partner joins the Globalworth community. Globalworth, the leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe, announces a new leasing deal signed for more than 7 years. Rödl & Partner Romania, an international multidisciplinary consulting firm, will move to the Gara Herăstrău office building starting in June 2023, where they (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]