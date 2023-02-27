President Iohannis: Romania appreciates Luxembourg’s clear and vocal support for its Schengen membership
Feb 27, 2023
Romania has appreciated Luxembourg’s clear and vocal support for its Schengen membership, president Klaus Iohannis said on Monday at a joint press conference with the prime minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel. “We further count on this support to achieve this important (...)
