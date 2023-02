Wizz Air Suspends All Flights From/To Chisinau As Of March 14

Wizz Air Suspends All Flights From/To Chisinau As Of March 14. Wizz Air announced on Tuesday (Feb 27) that it would suspend all flights from and to Chisinau, the capital city of the Republic of Moldova, starting March 14, 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]