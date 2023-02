Conpet Ends 2022 with 25% Growth in Profit

Conpet Ends 2022 with 25% Growth in Profit. Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO), a state-run crude oil transporter, ended 2022 with RON64.7 million net profit, up 24.6% compared with 2021, while revenue stood at RON472.2 million, 14.4% higher, according to the unaudited preliminary annual financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]