Artoil Expects 10% Growth in Revenue in 2023Timisoara-based fuel supplier Artoil, owned by Alexandra and Alex Bunceanu, expects revenue to grow 10% this year compared with 2022, when it stood at RON1.14 billion (EUR231.2 million).
Conpet Ends 2022 with 25% Growth in ProfitConpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO), a state-run crude oil transporter, ended 2022 with RON64.7 million net profit, up 24.6% compared with 2021, while revenue stood at RON472.2 million, 14.4% higher, according to the unaudited preliminary annual financial (...)
Life is Hard Ends 2022 With RON25M Turnover, Up 17% YoYSoftware solutions provider LIFE IS HARD (LIH.RO), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Monday (Feb 27) said it ended 2022 with a turnover of RON25 million, up 16.7% from 2021, and a net profit of RON4.48 million, up 26.2% versus (...)