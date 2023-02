Calzedonia Group To Open Three Stores In Palas Iasi Mixed-Use Complex

Calzedonia Group To Open Three Stores In Palas Iasi Mixed-Use Complex. Italy’s Calzedonia Group, one of the world’s leading fashion retailers, will be opening three stores under the brands Calzedonia, Intimissimi and Intimissimi UOMO, within the Palas Iasi mixed-use complex developed by IULIUS Group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]