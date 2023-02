Life is Hard Ends 2022 With RON25M Turnover, Up 17% YoY

Life is Hard Ends 2022 With RON25M Turnover, Up 17% YoY. Software solutions provider LIFE IS HARD (LIH.RO), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Monday (Feb 27) said it ended 2022 with a turnover of RON25 million, up 16.7% from 2021, and a net profit of RON4.48 million, up 26.2% versus (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]