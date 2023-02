Transport Trade Services Reports 168% Surge In Consolidated Profit To RON178M At End-2022

Transport Trade Services Reports 168% Surge In Consolidated Profit To RON178M At End-2022. Danube transport company Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) has announced a net profit at group level of RON178.1 million in 2022, higher by 167.7% versus the profit reported in 2021, as per the company’s preliminary financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]