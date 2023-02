Artoil Expects 10% Growth in Revenue in 2023

Artoil Expects 10% Growth in Revenue in 2023. Timisoara-based fuel supplier Artoil, owned by Alexandra and Alex Bunceanu, expects revenue to grow 10% this year compared with 2022, when it stood at RON1.14 billion (EUR231.2 million). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]