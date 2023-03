Romanian CEC Bank reports 22% stronger earnings in 2022

Romanian CEC Bank reports 22% stronger earnings in 2022. Romanian state-owned bank CEC reported its profit rose by 22% YoY, close to the banking system’s 25% YoY advance, to RON 447 mln (EUR 90 mln), in 2022. The stock of loans rose by 14% YoY (the banking system’s average was 12%) to RON 29.3 bln. The stock of deposits attracted from customers grew (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]