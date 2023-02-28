Kingspan invests EUR 18 mln in new thermally insulated panels factory in Romania

Kingspan invests EUR 18 mln in new thermally insulated panels factory in Romania. Ireland-based group Kingspan, which took over the thermally insulated panels division Terasteel from Romanian group Teraplast in 2021, announced plans to invest more than EUR 18 mln in a new production facility in Bistrita – where the first factory is located as well. The investor was granted a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]