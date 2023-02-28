Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The asset portfolio under management has tripled during the last 5 years



Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The asset portfolio under management has tripled during the last 5 years.

Growth potential remains high amid the overall real estate market development The property portfolio under the management of the Asset Services department of the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consultancy company has tripled during the last 5 years, reaching more than 450,000 sq. m (...)