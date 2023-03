BCR Reports RON1.74B Net Profit for 2022, Up 24% YOY

BCR Reports RON1.74B Net Profit for 2022, Up 24% YOY. Lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), controlled by Austria’s Erste Group, registered net profit worth RON1.74 billion (EUR354 million) in 2022, 23.8% higher than the RON1.4 billion (EUR286.5 million) result generated in 2021, owing to improved operating performance supported by continued strong (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]