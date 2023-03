One United Properties Ends 2022 with RON1.2B Turnover, Up 4% YOY, RON502.6M Net Profit

One United Properties Ends 2022 with RON1.2B Turnover, Up 4% YOY, RON502.6M Net Profit. One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania, derived RON1.2 billion consolidated turnover in 2022, up 4% from 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]