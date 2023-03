Transgaz 2022 Net Profit Almost Doubles To RON369M YOY

Transgaz 2022 Net Profit Almost Doubles To RON369M YOY. Romania’s natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) in 2022 generated RON369 million net profit, almost twice the 2021 level, amid RON1.57 billion, up 15%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]