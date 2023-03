Lidl Set to Build Biggest Warehouse in Romania in EUR40-50M Investment

Lidl Set to Build Biggest Warehouse in Romania in EUR40-50M Investment. Lidl, leader of Romania’s food retail, with around 350 discount shops in Romania, is developing the largest warehouse in Romania, of 8 hectares (80,500 square meters), in line with ZF data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]