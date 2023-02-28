Romanian developer One United Properties posts a consolidated turnover of EUR 235.4 million and a gross profit of EUR 116.2 million in 2022
Feb 28, 2023
One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate, posts a consolidated turnover of EUR 235.4 million in 2022, a 4% increase compared to 2021. The gross profit reached EUR 116.2 million, a 5% year-on-year decline following an (...)
