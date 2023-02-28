Biofarm records a net profit of 70.9 million lei in 2022, up 18% compared to 2021
Feb 28, 2023
Biofarm records a turnover of 277 million lei in 2022, up 16% compared to 2021 Net profit up 18% to 70.9 million lei EBITDA reached 92 million lei, up 12% compared to 2021 In the CHC segment, Biofarm ranks third in terms of volume Biofarm launched 18 new products in... The post Biofarm records (...)
