From Milanese start-up to industry leader: Gi Group Holding celebrates 25 years of innovation and constant evolution on the labor market



From Milanese start-up to industry leader: Gi Group Holding celebrates 25 years of innovation and constant evolution on the labor market.

Gi Group Holding, one of the largest human resources companies worldwide, celebrates today a quarter of a century full of achievements, evolution and innovations in the labor market. With its 25th anniversary, the company announces investments worth 100 million euros for the next two years and (...)