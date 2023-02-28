Romgaz 2022 Net Profit Up 33% To RON2.5B YOY

Romgaz 2022 Net Profit Up 33% To RON2.5B YOY. Romgaz, a natural gas producer and supplier controlled by the Romanian state, registered RON2.5 billion net profit in 2022, up 32.9% from the 2021 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]