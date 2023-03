Women can visit Bucharest’s Antipa Museum for free on March 1

Women can visit Bucharest’s Antipa Museum for free on March 1. March 1 is a special day in Romania. Locals celebrate the start of spring on this day, especially through the famous tradition of mărţişor - small symbolic items tied with a red and white entwined cord that men offer to women at the beginning of March as a sign of respect and love. To mark this (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]