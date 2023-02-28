Ukrainians in Romania say they have been treated fairly, but they wish to go home



Ukrainians in Romania say they have been treated fairly, but they wish to go home.

Almost half (49%) of Ukrainians living in Romania want to return to Ukraine, the highest rate relative to the average, 35%, according to a survey conducted by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA). At the same time, the proportion of Ukrainians who say they have been treated (...)