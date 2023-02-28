Bucharest’s Village Museum hosts fair dedicated to ‘mărţişor’ spring tradition

Bucharest’s Village Museum hosts fair dedicated to ‘mărţişor’ spring tradition. The “Dimitrie Gusti” National Village Museum in Bucharest is hosting a fair dedicated to the local mărţişor spring tradition. Here, visitors can find until March 8 a varied offer of mărţişoare for their loved ones. “Included on December 6, 2017, in the UNESCO World Heritage, mărțişorul is celebrated at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]