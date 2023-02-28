Bucharest’s Village Museum hosts fair dedicated to ‘mărţişor’ spring tradition
Feb 28, 2023
Bucharest’s Village Museum hosts fair dedicated to ‘mărţişor’ spring tradition.
The “Dimitrie Gusti” National Village Museum in Bucharest is hosting a fair dedicated to the local mărţişor spring tradition. Here, visitors can find until March 8 a varied offer of mărţişoare for their loved ones. “Included on December 6, 2017, in the UNESCO World Heritage, mărțişorul is celebrated at (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]