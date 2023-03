Raiffeisen Bank Lists New Issue Of Sustainable Bonds Worth RON369M On Bucharest Stock Exchange

Raiffeisen Bank Lists New Issue Of Sustainable Bonds Worth RON369M On Bucharest Stock Exchange. Raiffeisen Bank is listing on Tuesday (Feb 28) its third issue of sustainable bonds, worth RON369 million, on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]