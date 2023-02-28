Bucharest drops zone-based parking fees, reverts to flat fee of RON 5 per hour

Bucharest drops zone-based parking fees, reverts to flat fee of RON 5 per hour. All public parking lots in Bucharest will have the same fee of RON 5 (EUR 1) per hour starting from March 1 after the Bucharest General Council eliminated fees based on zones in a December vote. The new flat fee will mean cheaper parking in the city center, where the fee was previously RON 10 (...)