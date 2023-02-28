CTP and Enel X install 1.5 MW PV power station at industrial park in western Bucharest

CTP and Enel X install 1.5 MW PV power station at industrial park in western Bucharest. CTP, a leading owner and developer of industrial and logistics space in Romania, announced the installation of a 1.5 MW photovoltaic (PV) power station at the CTPark Bucharest industrial park in western Bucharest. The plant will be developed by Enel X Romania and comprises approximately 3,700 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]