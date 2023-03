CFA Romania Analysts Expect 9.18% Inflation, See Leu At 5.02 Units/Euro In Next 12 Months

Financial analysts part of the CFA Romania association expect the Romanian leu will depreciate to an average of 5.0215 units to the euro in the next 12 months, while the annual inflation is seen falling to a single-digit territory, at 9.18%, during the same