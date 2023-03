Bucharest court rejects Andrew Tate’s detention appeal

The Bucharest Court of Appeals recently decided that brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate will remain in pre-trial detention for an additional 30 days. The two were arrested in late December and are being investigated for forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, and rape.