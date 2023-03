Alro Slatina Ends 2022 With RON3.6B Turnover And RON524M Net Profit

Alro Slatina Ends 2022 With RON3.6B Turnover And RON524M Net Profit. Aluminium producer Alro Slatina (ALR.RO) on Tuesday reported a consolidated turnover of RON3.55 billion for 2022, slightly higher than in 2021, and a net profit of RON524 million, compared to RON57.5 million, as per data from the company’s financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]